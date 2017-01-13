Vaya con Dios: Lawmakers sent off wit...

Vaya con Dios: Lawmakers sent off with prayer breakfast

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: Alamogordo Daily News

Vaya con Dios: Lawmakers sent off with prayer breakfast Community and local legislators share meal and prayer during the 38th annual Legislative Prayer Breakfast. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2jGyfuK ALAMOGORDO - Local legislators were sent off to the 53rd Legislative Session among prayer and a shared meal during the 38th annual Legislative Prayer Breakfast Friday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alamogordo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Resistance 1 hr Pragmatist 1
The Draining of the Swamp 3 hr Good Luck 10
Trump is doing it ! 6 hr Pragmatist 40
Chump Joke of the Day 6 hr Good Luck 243
Two Million Bikers Heading To DC For Pro Trump ... 11 hr Good Luck 14
Joke of the day. (Jan '16) 13 hr Ralph 590
Grandpa says' (Jan '16) 13 hr Ralph 582
See all Alamogordo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alamogordo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Otero County was issued at January 20 at 10:52AM MST

Alamogordo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alamogordo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Alamogordo, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,856 • Total comments across all topics: 278,099,480

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC