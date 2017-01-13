Vaya con Dios: Lawmakers sent off with prayer breakfast Community and local legislators share meal and prayer during the 38th annual Legislative Prayer Breakfast. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2jGyfuK ALAMOGORDO - Local legislators were sent off to the 53rd Legislative Session among prayer and a shared meal during the 38th annual Legislative Prayer Breakfast Friday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.