Vaya con Dios: Lawmakers sent off with prayer breakfast
Vaya con Dios: Lawmakers sent off with prayer breakfast Community and local legislators share meal and prayer during the 38th annual Legislative Prayer Breakfast. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2jGyfuK ALAMOGORDO - Local legislators were sent off to the 53rd Legislative Session among prayer and a shared meal during the 38th annual Legislative Prayer Breakfast Friday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.
Add your comments below
Alamogordo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Resistance
|1 hr
|Pragmatist
|1
|The Draining of the Swamp
|3 hr
|Good Luck
|10
|Trump is doing it !
|6 hr
|Pragmatist
|40
|Chump Joke of the Day
|6 hr
|Good Luck
|243
|Two Million Bikers Heading To DC For Pro Trump ...
|11 hr
|Good Luck
|14
|Joke of the day. (Jan '16)
|13 hr
|Ralph
|590
|Grandpa says' (Jan '16)
|13 hr
|Ralph
|582
Find what you want!
Search Alamogordo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC