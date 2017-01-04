Teweleit making a run for APS' District 5 seat Retired APS educator and counselor hopes to tackle budget, student testing and teacher evaluation issues if elected. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2j6v4vM Carol Teweleit, who worked as an educator and counselor for over 30 years in the Alamogordo Public Schools, is running for the District 5 seat in the upcoming school board election on Feb. 7. ALAMOGORDO - With over 30 years of experience in Alamogordo Public Schools, Carol Teweleit is making a run for the District 5 seat in the upcoming school board election.

