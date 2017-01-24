Rep. Yvette Herrell attends President...

Rep. Yvette Herrell attends President Trump's inauguration

Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: Alamogordo Daily News

Rep. Yvette Herrell attends President Trump's inauguration Herrell, along with former Otero County Magistrate Judge Gene Galassini and his family, attend ceremony and military ball. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2kqfj7F Anissa Ford, Tom Tinnin, Rocky Galassini, Gene Galassini and Yvette Herrell pose together during the "Salute to the Armed Services" inauguration ball.

