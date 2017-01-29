Public gets rare chance to visit site of the first atomic bomb test April 1
The Army says the next chance for the public to visit the historic grounds in New Mexico where the first atomic bomb was tested more than 71 years ago is April 1. The Trinity Test Site at the Army's White Sands Missile Range near Alamogordo is only open to the public twice a year and the open house usually attracts a big crowd. The second open house is in October.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Alamogordo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Will you support starbucks?
|19 min
|EyesEagle
|1
|Attempted home invasion with armed criminals on...
|24 min
|EyesEagle
|12
|Two Weeks
|1 hr
|Ralph
|11
|Trump is doing it !
|2 hr
|Ralph
|134
|nancy pelosi's jet is gone
|5 hr
|Ralph
|10
|Joke of the day. (Jan '16)
|8 hr
|Ralph
|605
|Grandpa says' (Jan '16)
|8 hr
|Ralph
|597
Find what you want!
Search Alamogordo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC