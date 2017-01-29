Public gets rare chance to visit site...

Public gets rare chance to visit site of the first atomic bomb test April 1

Sunday Jan 29 Read more: Fox News

The Army says the next chance for the public to visit the historic grounds in New Mexico where the first atomic bomb was tested more than 71 years ago is April 1. The Trinity Test Site at the Army's White Sands Missile Range near Alamogordo is only open to the public twice a year and the open house usually attracts a big crowd. The second open house is in October.

Alamogordo, NM

