McEntire returns to Bank 34 mortgage
McEntire returns to Bank 34 mortgage Shelly Jett McEntire has returned to Bank 34. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2jD8qvz McEntire officially re-joined Bank 34 in December as a Mortgage Loan Originator. She is now working with Bank 34 in providing financial services in many communities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Alamogordo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rocket Buffet?
|4 hr
|Laughing
|5
|Mad Dog
|5 hr
|Laughing
|48
|Why ?
|5 hr
|Laughing
|17
|Dhimmitude
|6 hr
|Good Luck
|26
|CNN on Trumps Mob Ties
|16 hr
|Ralph
|10
|Trump Pulls the Rug Out !
|16 hr
|Ralph
|18
|Grandpa says' (Jan '16)
|16 hr
|Ralph
|575
Find what you want!
Search Alamogordo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC