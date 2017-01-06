Low-cost spay and neuter program open...

Low-cost spay and neuter program opens in Alamogordo

Friday Jan 6 Read more: Alamogordo Daily News

Low-cost spay and neuter program opens in Alamogordo After partnering with Dr. Les Wiley, Animal Village NM is able to expand program to Otero County residents. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2jdzgKu In this file photo, Dr. Les Wiley does a routine check up on Chief, a one year old German Shepherd, with help from his assistant Licensed Vet Tech Caitlin Schweighart.

