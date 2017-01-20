Ex-foster parent man accused of abuse

Ex-foster parent man accused of abuse

Thursday Jan 19

A 41-year-old former foster care parent was arrested Tuesday after Alamogordo police detectives learned the man allegedly sexually abused a girl. Ex-foster parent man accused of abuse A 41-year-old former foster care parent was arrested Tuesday after Alamogordo police detectives learned the man allegedly sexually abused a girl.

Alamogordo, NM

