Ex-foster parent man accused of abuse
A 41-year-old former foster care parent was arrested Tuesday after Alamogordo police detectives learned the man allegedly sexually abused a girl. Ex-foster parent man accused of abuse A 41-year-old former foster care parent was arrested Tuesday after Alamogordo police detectives learned the man allegedly sexually abused a girl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.
Add your comments below
Alamogordo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two Million Bikers Heading To DC For Pro Trump ...
|10 min
|The
|48
|Good to see !
|16 min
|Trump
|8
|Do you know what endometriosis is?
|2 hr
|Censorship
|2
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|4 hr
|Mikey
|7,119
|200 million to Palestine
|12 hr
|Ralph
|1
|This is going to be over really fast
|12 hr
|Ralph
|8
|Trump is doing it !
|12 hr
|Ralph
|75
Find what you want!
Search Alamogordo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC