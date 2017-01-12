County discusses keeping courthouse i...

County discusses keeping courthouse in downtown

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Alamogordo Daily News

County discusses keeping courthouse in downtown County Commissioners held a special meeting Wednesday to discuss several design options for the new judicial complex. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2jCkeOB Dyron Murphy Architects Project Manager Nitish Suvarna shows a blueprint design for the 12th Judicial District Courthouse, 1000 New York Ave. at the county commission's special meeting Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alamogordo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rocket Buffet? 22 min Laughing 5
Mad Dog 1 hr Laughing 48
Why ? 1 hr Laughing 17
Dhimmitude 2 hr Good Luck 26
CNN on Trumps Mob Ties 11 hr Ralph 10
Trump Pulls the Rug Out ! 11 hr Ralph 18
Grandpa says' (Jan '16) 11 hr Ralph 575
See all Alamogordo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alamogordo Forum Now

Alamogordo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alamogordo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Alamogordo, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,223 • Total comments across all topics: 277,883,633

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC