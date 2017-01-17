County briefed on borehole project a second time
County briefed on borehole project a second time Commissioners were briefed on a proposed deep borehole field test in Otero County despite being on private land. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2jXazT4 TerranearPMC CEO Ken Fillman reviews the deep borehole field test project to county commissioners at their Thursday, Jan. 12 regular meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.
Add your comments below
Alamogordo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two Million Bikers Heading To DC For Pro Trump ...
|9 min
|The
|48
|Good to see !
|16 min
|Trump
|8
|Do you know what endometriosis is?
|2 hr
|Censorship
|2
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|4 hr
|Mikey
|7,119
|200 million to Palestine
|12 hr
|Ralph
|1
|This is going to be over really fast
|12 hr
|Ralph
|8
|Trump is doing it !
|12 hr
|Ralph
|75
Find what you want!
Search Alamogordo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC