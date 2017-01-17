County briefed on borehole project a ...

County briefed on borehole project a second time

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: Alamogordo Daily News

County briefed on borehole project a second time Commissioners were briefed on a proposed deep borehole field test in Otero County despite being on private land. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2jXazT4 TerranearPMC CEO Ken Fillman reviews the deep borehole field test project to county commissioners at their Thursday, Jan. 12 regular meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alamogordo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Two Million Bikers Heading To DC For Pro Trump ... 9 min The 48
Good to see ! 16 min Trump 8
Do you know what endometriosis is? 2 hr Censorship 2
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) 4 hr Mikey 7,119
200 million to Palestine 12 hr Ralph 1
This is going to be over really fast 12 hr Ralph 8
Trump is doing it ! 12 hr Ralph 75
See all Alamogordo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alamogordo Forum Now

Alamogordo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alamogordo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Alamogordo, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,126 • Total comments across all topics: 278,225,047

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC