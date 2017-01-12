Celebrities spotted in New Mexico

Celebrities spotted in New Mexico

Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

Hemsworth, who starred in "Thor", is filming a new movie called "horse soldiers" in the Albuquerque area, according to the Alamogordo Daily News. Meanwhile, the "Ghost Adventures" crew from the Travel Channel has been filming in Mesilla and Las Cruces.

