Celebrities spotted in New Mexico
Hemsworth, who starred in "Thor", is filming a new movie called "horse soldiers" in the Albuquerque area, according to the Alamogordo Daily News. Meanwhile, the "Ghost Adventures" crew from the Travel Channel has been filming in Mesilla and Las Cruces.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alamogordo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White Sands Mall
|31 min
|Censorship
|14
|Mad Dog
|1 hr
|Censorship
|59
|Why ?
|7 hr
|Laughing
|26
|What is coming out of the swamp.
|7 hr
|Laughing
|6
|Problems at Premier Fitness? (Jun '12)
|10 hr
|Raingutter
|67
|B.O. is fading away.
|18 hr
|Ralph
|2
|Grandpa says' (Jan '16)
|18 hr
|Ralph
|577
Find what you want!
Search Alamogordo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC