Budget cuts prompt more court clerks ...

Budget cuts prompt more court clerks to limita

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

Another of New Mexico's judicial districts will be reducing the hours its court clerks have to help the public due to budget cuts and resulting staff shortages. Budget cuts prompt more court clerks to limit hours ALAMOGORDO, N.M. - Another of New Mexico's judicial districts will be reducing the hours its court clerks have to help the public due to budget cuts and resulting staff shortages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alamogordo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump is doing it ! 30 min Censorship 6
Mad Dog 1 hr Censorship 68
What is coming out of the swamp. 4 hr Nope 12
Why ? 6 hr Laughing 39
Fire Chief 9 hr Ralph 3
white Sands Bistro 9 hr Ralph 16
Free US Constitution for Ralph 12 hr Ralph 2
See all Alamogordo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alamogordo Forum Now

Alamogordo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alamogordo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Alamogordo, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,605 • Total comments across all topics: 278,013,152

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC