Budget cuts prompt more court clerks to limita
Another of New Mexico's judicial districts will be reducing the hours its court clerks have to help the public due to budget cuts and resulting staff shortages. Budget cuts prompt more court clerks to limit hours ALAMOGORDO, N.M. - Another of New Mexico's judicial districts will be reducing the hours its court clerks have to help the public due to budget cuts and resulting staff shortages.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Alamogordo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump is doing it !
|30 min
|Censorship
|6
|Mad Dog
|1 hr
|Censorship
|68
|What is coming out of the swamp.
|4 hr
|Nope
|12
|Why ?
|6 hr
|Laughing
|39
|Fire Chief
|9 hr
|Ralph
|3
|white Sands Bistro
|9 hr
|Ralph
|16
|Free US Constitution for Ralph
|12 hr
|Ralph
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alamogordo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC