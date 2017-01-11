Bat-friendly tequila, research play role in species recovery

In this May 12, 2004, file photo, the late afternoon sun highlights the leaves of an agave plant in Alamogordo, N.M. US wildlife officials say it might be time for a toast now that a once-rare bat important to the pollination of the Mexican plants used to produce tequila is making a comeback. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing to remove the lesser long-nosed bat from the endangered species list.

