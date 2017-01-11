Alamogordo to honor King's memory Alamogordo will be celebrating and honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday's federal holiday, Jan. 16. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2ilzwto In this 2016 file photo, members of the Prince Hall Mason Lodge in Alamogordo march in the Martin Luther King Jr. Day memorial march Monday afternoon. ALAMOGORDO - Alamogordo will be celebrating and honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his message of peace and justice on Monday's federal holiday, Jan. 16. Otero County NAACP President Rev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.