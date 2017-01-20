Alamogordo political leaders hope for unity
From almost 2,000 miles away, many local leaders tuned into watch U.S. President Donald Trump be sworn into office on Friday. Alamogordo political leaders hope for unity From almost 2,000 miles away, many local leaders tuned into watch U.S. President Donald Trump be sworn into office on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.
Add your comments below
Alamogordo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Big Tip !
|59 min
|They
|2
|Good to see !
|1 hr
|So you
|13
|Person shot on 10th st (Dec '11)
|1 hr
|Do need to know m...
|46
|Two Million Bikers Heading To DC For Pro Trump ...
|3 hr
|So you
|53
|let us help you pack.....you gotta watch this ....
|3 hr
|Good Luck
|6
|Ralph is doing it!
|4 hr
|The
|15
|Trump is doing it !
|4 hr
|Cash
|80
Find what you want!
Search Alamogordo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC