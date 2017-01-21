Alamogordo police logs Editor's note: Police logs are provided to the Daily News by the Alamogordo Police Department. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2kdL140 Richard Hannah, 58, of the 90 block of Sands Road, was arrested for alleged driving on a revoked license after a traffic stop in the 1300 block of 10th Street.

