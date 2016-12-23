What's the arms race? A short history The history of the U.S. nuclear arms race gained added relevance this week. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2hgyvlB In this Aug. 6, 1945 photo released by the U.S. Army, a mushroom cloud billows about one hour after a nuclear bomb was detonated above Hiroshima, Japan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.