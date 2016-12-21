Tularosa Basin museum presents New Deal art exhibit
This Nov. 30, 2016, photo shows photographs including Dorothea Lange's iconic photo of "Migrant Mother," right, as part of the New Deal art exhibit at Patron's Hall in Alamogordo, N.M. The Tularosa Basin Museum of History, in sponsorship with the Flickinger Center for Performing Arts and First National Bank, has brought 50 pieces of historic New Deal art from Santa Fe to Patron's Hall for their Federal Arts Project art exhibit.
