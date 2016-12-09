Rardin says goodbye after 16 years Commissioner Ronny Rardin said farewell at his last county commission meeting and ended on a good note. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2hvRbuS Commissioner Ronny Rardin has made a name for himself being one of the most controversial commissioners Otero County has ever had but on his last day of his career he left on a somber note, literally, as he sang "I Did it My Way" by Frank Sinatra.

