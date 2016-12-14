New Mexico pizza chain to donate Wednesdaya s profits to fallen officera s family
All 19 Pizza 9 locations in New Mexico are donating 100 percent of their profits from Wednesday to the family of fallen Valencia County Deputy Ryan Thomas. In the recent past, Pizza 9 has also donated all their profits to family of fallen Hatch Police Officer Jose Chavez and Alamogordo Office Clint Corvinus' family.
