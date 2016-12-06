Model airplanes soar in popularity above olda
Fred Upshaw, a police officer by trade, describes himself as a military aircraft fan who spends almost every weekend - in good weather and if the wind is not blowing - flying his F4U Corsair scale model airplane. Model airplanes soar in popularity above old landfill LAS CRUCES - Fred Upshaw, a police officer by trade, describes himself as a military aircraft fan who spends almost every weekend - in good weather and if the wind is not blowing - flying his F4U Corsair scale model airplane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Alamogordo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump did it again !
|1 hr
|Ralph
|22
|U.N. condemns Israel
|1 hr
|Ralph
|14
|Swamp beginning to empty
|1 hr
|Ralph
|101
|Trump was right again !
|1 hr
|Ralph
|18
|Trump is a global deadbeat
|1 hr
|Ralph
|10
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|Carlita
|7,056
|Anti-Christ has been elected
|4 hr
|Ralph
|69
Find what you want!
Search Alamogordo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC