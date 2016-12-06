Model airplanes soar in popularity above olda

Fred Upshaw, a police officer by trade, describes himself as a military aircraft fan who spends almost every weekend - in good weather and if the wind is not blowing - flying his F4U Corsair scale model airplane. Model airplanes soar in popularity above old landfill LAS CRUCES - Fred Upshaw, a police officer by trade, describes himself as a military aircraft fan who spends almost every weekend - in good weather and if the wind is not blowing - flying his F4U Corsair scale model airplane.

