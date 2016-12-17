Las Cruces woman honored for helping save man'sa

Las Cruces woman honored for helping save man's life Sarah Cundiff doesn't consider herself a hero; saying she just did what she had to do Check out this story on demingheadlight.com: http://lcsun.co/2hTkDiH Sarah Cundiff, was recognized during the County Commissioners meeting Tuesday, December 13, 2016, after she saved a mans life at Elephant Butte Lake during the historic 100 dam celebration earlier this year. Cundiff, said she didn't need any recognition as the chambers filled with applause.

