Las Cruces gets $821K in grants to combat homelessness Mesilla Valley Community of Hope will administer eight grants, totaling $701,391 Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2hgM7NV Trash bags and a cardboard box filled with shoes and clothes and a piece of carpet possibly used as ground cover are among the signs of habitation left by those who call the desert home near Alamogordo. U.S. Sens. Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, announced the state would be receiving $10.9 million in funding to combat homelessness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.