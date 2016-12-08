Horror Hall opens haunted house with a holiday twist This Friday and Saturday only, visitors can take a trip through Horror Hall's version of Christmas. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2hqUlQN Following in the style of films such as "Nightmare Before Christmas," "Gremlins," and "Krampus," Horror Hall is trying something a little different this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.