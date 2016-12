Former Alamogordo officer killed in rollover accident A former Alamogordo police officer died in a single-vehicle rollover accident Tuesday night. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2gXjchZ BELEN, N.M. - A Valencia County Sheriff's deputy who is a former Alamogordo police officer died in a single-vehicle rollover accident in Tome, New Mexico Tuesday night while on duty.

