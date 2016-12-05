Flickinger mural unveiled
The mural on the south side of the Flickinger Center for Performing Arts is completed and ready to draw attention. Flickinger mural unveiled The mural on the south side of the Flickinger Center for Performing Arts is completed and ready to draw attention.
Alamogordo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump did it again !
|1 hr
|Ralph
|22
|U.N. condemns Israel
|1 hr
|Ralph
|14
|Swamp beginning to empty
|1 hr
|Ralph
|101
|Trump was right again !
|1 hr
|Ralph
|18
|Trump is a global deadbeat
|1 hr
|Ralph
|10
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|Carlita
|7,056
|Anti-Christ has been elected
|4 hr
|Ralph
|69
