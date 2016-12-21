Flags in New Mexico to fly at half-staff for fallen deputy

Gov. Susana Martinez has ordered flags to fly at half-staff around New Mexico on Saturday in honor of a Valencia County sheriff's deputy who was killed in a crash while responding to a call. Thomas was ejected and killed the night of Dec. 6 when he lost control of his patrol vehicle and it overturned in the Belen area while responding to a call for service.

