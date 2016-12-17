Do you hear what I hear? Carols fill ...

Do you hear what I hear? Carols fill Las Cruces halls

Saturday Dec 17

Do you hear what I hear? Carols fill Las Cruces halls LAS CRUCES - Musicians and carolers around Las Cruces showcased their holiday spirit on Saturday, with three free community performances. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2hU2xx1 Tuba and euphonium players come together for A Tuba Christmas Saturday, December 17, 2016 at the Rio Grande Theatre under the direction of William Clark who was the New Mexico State Director of Bands from 1985-1994.

