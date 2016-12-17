Do you hear what I hear? Carols fill Las Cruces halls
Do you hear what I hear? Carols fill Las Cruces halls LAS CRUCES - Musicians and carolers around Las Cruces showcased their holiday spirit on Saturday, with three free community performances. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2hU2xx1 Tuba and euphonium players come together for A Tuba Christmas Saturday, December 17, 2016 at the Rio Grande Theatre under the direction of William Clark who was the New Mexico State Director of Bands from 1985-1994.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Alamogordo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|34 min
|Beatrice
|7,059
|Merry Christmas
|1 hr
|Ralph
|28
|Trump is a global deadbeat
|1 hr
|Ralph
|14
|Grandpa says' (Jan '16)
|1 hr
|Ralph
|552
|Trump was right again !
|1 hr
|Ralph
|20
|U.N. condemns Israel
|1 hr
|Ralph
|16
|Swamp beginning to empty
|1 hr
|Ralph
|103
Find what you want!
Search Alamogordo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC