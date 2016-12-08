There are on the KRQE Albuquerque story from Friday Dec 9, titled dispatch centers closing. In it, KRQE Albuquerque reports that:

Eleven emergency dispatchers at the New Mexico Department of Public Safety will be out of a job in the new year. Thursday, the State Personnel Board approved the reduction-in-force plan, which is part of a years-long effort to modernize the way emergency calls are handled by state police.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.