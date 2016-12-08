dispatch centers closing
There are 17 comments on the KRQE Albuquerque story from Friday Dec 9, titled dispatch centers closing. In it, KRQE Albuquerque reports that:
Eleven emergency dispatchers at the New Mexico Department of Public Safety will be out of a job in the new year. Thursday, the State Personnel Board approved the reduction-in-force plan, which is part of a years-long effort to modernize the way emergency calls are handled by state police.
#1 Saturday Dec 10
Governor Martinez has ordered the early release of all non-essential* personnel today, Thursday February 3, 2011. Employees in critical and/or essential positions will remain on the job.(see below for further definition) Questions about which category an employee falls in will be answered by the Cabinet Secretary and/or Agency Head.
LAST I KNEW DISPATCHERS ARE ESSENTIAL PERSONNEL AND ARE VITAL TO THE OFFICERS'' SAFETY.
#2 Saturday Dec 10
2011? I think the Governor is asking Police and Fire Depts to consolidate operations to reflect modern technology . She also wants smaller school districts to combine operations. I have only been saying this for years. Everyone wants to keep their little fiefdom and it is very expensive and redundant.
#3 Saturday Dec 10
2016 Governor Martinez Christmas party cost NM taxpayers $10000.
#4 Saturday Dec 10
Well some one had to clean up the broken glass.
United States
#6 Monday Dec 12
Ha ha ha! Dispatch centers are necessary. Need to lay off DMV dead weight. Get rid of insurance Commissioner & WORTHLESS staff that do nothing but rubber stamp Insurance companies rate increases.
“Christian Soldier retires well”
Since: Sep 15
1,337
Alamogordo
#7 Monday Dec 12
We dont call 911 here.
United States
#8 Monday Dec 12
Good point. Probably why NM is last in the Country again.
United States
#9 Monday Dec 12
Crime is increasing & more violent then everyone so Martinez is laying off dispatchers. Probably in retaliation to her Christmas party ranting. God forbid she lets any teachers go especially since less students enrolled.
#10 Tuesday Dec 13
She is asking that people condense their operations ,nothing wrong with that. they don`t have to let teachers go ,they can`t find them to hire in the first place . Look on any NM school web site there are hundreds of openings.
#11 Tuesday Dec 13
Nothing new. It was a long time coming. With technology and back hauls most states have gone consolidation. While otero county dances around of city chief wants control over his dispatch and mainly BENNY HOUSE wanting full autonomy over a regional local dispatch rather then a board appointed who is like a commission then the Chiefs sit on it from each public entity using communications, as well as civilian public persons to make decisions like s commission who then in turn answer to the city and joint county commission board so no abuse is present a few rather have sole control.
While the city just spent it's millions and county as well along with Tularosa upgrading and installing im each of its own buildings it'll be a double hit at this point to tax payers to make a new 911 local regional law enforcement comm center. All his should have been thought of well before everyone going on own spending allot. The point? A ELECTED BOARD OF PERSONS INCLUDING PUBLIC PERSONS AND 1 PERSON FROM EACH ENTITY USING THE COMMUNICATIONS TO HAVE A VOTE AND SAY SO NOT ONE SHERIFF (COUGH) OR ONE ENTITY HAVING FULL CONTROL. Otero is one of the last in the state to have a local dispatch authority while others in state have moved to that setup. TBSRDA Tularosa Basin Sacramento Regional Dispatch Authority.
Anyhow state has always been on its own with comms and are a back bone to the smaller entities. Most states have a consolidated regional dispatch center for each part of its state. Mico wave linking and the new 700mhz trs plan for the state is on its way. With vhf, uhf, analog and digital microwave linking currently in use the 700 will be an add on as multi band equipment is a norm these days.
If otero had jumped the ball and created a large enough center it could have been the host of the 911 state comm center. But while peeing around another's I want control DASO bit the bullet and constructed a large center for the MVRDA. State then threw I'm new back bone structure into it and the rest is history. Eventually down road you will see every thing get even more consolidated.
What the article doesn't show is the dispatch region coverage. Cruces SP will handle most of the South border counties now since it's centralized.
Keep in mind this is NOT local sheriff or city 911, including Tularosa, Cloudcroft. All these entities still have there own with cloud croft being limited mostly going to the sheriffs office.
The county of Otero has lost out on allot monies and grants most allot of freebies no payback and it's gone so now it'll mostly be at each agencies own cost now. Waited too long.
#12 Tuesday Dec 13
I said that in post 2 but you said it better. I called 911 driving between San Antiono and ZoZo about cows in the middle of the road and they transferred the call very fast to the right people where I was informed that NM is a fence out state ,not a fence in state and that the cows are allowed to be there,but that being said they still went out and tried to get them back in where they belonged. There is a law that should be changed for everyone`s safety . All it would cost is the money to write the bill.
United States
#13 Tuesday Dec 13
Go to DMV & see the number of "public Servants" standing around while 2-3 people "working". Drive by any job site & see 1-2 people working while others stand around watching. There are MANY agencies that are WAY over staffed or can be eliminated (ie Insurance Commissioner).
United States
#14 Tuesday Dec 13
Unbelievable! Where do they find my money to celebrate being the worst State in the nation?
#15 Tuesday Dec 13
talking to yourself again.
#16 Tuesday Dec 13
Welcome to crazytown, population mpd
United States
#17 Wednesday Dec 14
Ha ha ha! Evidently the only thing ESSENTIAL is the NM employees Christmas party. They always have money for that.
United States
#18 Wednesday Dec 14
Ho ho ho & Merry Christmas! Loosing your job first of February. Governor Martinez will be hosting a Xmas party for you.
