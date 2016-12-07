City discusses utility billing system in worka

City discusses utility billing system in work session Residents and local apartment owners voice their concerns over water billing system in public comment. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2hlXEZp Commissioners Erica Martin and Jenny Turnbull listen intently as Mark Threadgill, the city's customer service manager, gives the commission an overview of their utility system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.