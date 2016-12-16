Chamber, OCEDC hosting Otero County Days
The Alamogordo Chamber of Commerce and Otero County Economic Development Council is hosting Otero County Days at the New Mexico Legislature Jan. 24 and Jan. 25, Chamber President Mike Espiritu said.
