Big Givers help 33 families in Alamogordo
Big Givers help 33 families in Alamogordo About 200 residents stepped up to bless their neighbors during the 5th annual Big Givers Christmas. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2idl1om Employees of the Tularosa Basin Telephone Company shop for the family they chose to bless during the 5th annual Big Givers Christmas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.
Add your comments below
Alamogordo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|35 min
|Beatrice
|7,059
|Merry Christmas
|1 hr
|Ralph
|28
|Trump is a global deadbeat
|1 hr
|Ralph
|14
|Grandpa says' (Jan '16)
|1 hr
|Ralph
|552
|Trump was right again !
|1 hr
|Ralph
|20
|U.N. condemns Israel
|1 hr
|Ralph
|16
|Swamp beginning to empty
|1 hr
|Ralph
|103
Find what you want!
Search Alamogordo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC