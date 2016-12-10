Alamogordo Police Logs Alamogordo Police Logs Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2hyPWLN Frank Gonzales, 30, of Tularosa, was arrested on a Lincoln County warrant for alleged failure to pay. Gonzales was jailed at Otero County Detention Center to await extradition to Lincoln County.

