A whirlwind of a New Mexico adventure
A good old-fashioned road trip - one fueled by roadside diners, stops at oddball attractions and frequent forays into nature - does the soul good. At least that's what I found when I flew to El Paso, Texas, and joined GeoBetty Tours for a five-day spin through southeastern New Mexico.
