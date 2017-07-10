The Last Straws? Several East Bay Governments Aim to Ban the Plastic Foodware.
Pat Lamborn and her husband, Jim DuPont, enjoy escaping their crowded duplex for the sandy panorama of Alameda's beaches. But the avid birders often find themselves scouring the shoreline for something more unpleasant: plastic straws.
