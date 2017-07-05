Housing for teachers, other workers proposed in Alameda
Teachers could be residing in apartments provided through the Alameda Unified School District as a way to continue living locally amid the Bay Area's steep housing costs. The $25 million potential project calls for approximately 70 units to be built on donated land at Alameda Point that would be designated for households with moderate incomes.
