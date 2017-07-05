Housing for teachers, other workers p...

Housing for teachers, other workers proposed in Alameda

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Inside Bay Area

Teachers could be residing in apartments provided through the Alameda Unified School District as a way to continue living locally amid the Bay Area's steep housing costs. The $25 million potential project calls for approximately 70 units to be built on donated land at Alameda Point that would be designated for households with moderate incomes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alameda Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr WPWW 20,945
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 3 hr Voyeur 17,546
News Vacaville school board inks $1M contract with f... 5 hr Birds Landing Bob 1
Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro? Wed landlord 5
News Editorial: Sex scandal cover-up shows Oakland p... Wed privatize it all 2
Trump Channels Idi Amin? Wed duvalierfirstrump 1
The man shot by two San leandro cops now accusi... Jul 2 Lilberkeley 1
See all Alameda Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alameda Forum Now

Alameda Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alameda Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Alameda, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,294 • Total comments across all topics: 282,288,111

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC