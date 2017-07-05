Curtain Calls by Sally Hogarty: Summe...

Curtain Calls by Sally Hogarty: Summertime theater productions emotionally captivating

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Inside Bay Area

It's certainly not a lazy summer in the theater community as various groups keep us well entertained, including Bruce Graham's "The Outgoing Tide" directed by Scott Fryer and featuring well-known Bay Area actors John Hetzler, Ann Kendrick and Edwin Peabody. Graham's tale takes place in a summer cottage on Chesapeake Bay where the father has hatched an unorthodox plan to secure his family's future but meets with resistance from his wife and son.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alameda Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vacaville school board inks $1M contract with f... 20 min Birds Landing Bob 1
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 9 hr Fair Balanced 17,544
Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro? 22 hr landlord 5
News Editorial: Sex scandal cover-up shows Oakland p... Wed privatize it all 2
Trump Channels Idi Amin? Wed duvalierfirstrump 1
The man shot by two San leandro cops now accusi... Jul 2 Lilberkeley 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 26 True That 20,944
See all Alameda Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alameda Forum Now

Alameda Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alameda Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
 

Alameda, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,418 • Total comments across all topics: 282,282,613

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC