Armed robber targets same Goodwill store twice, Alameda police say

A man suspected of robbing a Goodwill store twice at gunpoint was arrested at his home in Oakland on Wednesday afternoon, police said. Robert James Pruitt, Jr., 47, will appear in Alameda County Superior Court on Friday in connection with the robberies at the Goodwill store at 2319 Lincoln Ave in Alameda.

