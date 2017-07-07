Alameda temple's interim rabbi is a f...

Alameda temple's interim rabbi is a familiar face

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jul 7 Read more: The Jewish News Weekly

Financial woes at Temple Israel in Alameda forced the congregation's board to make a difficult decision late last year: letting go of their clergy, Rabbi Barnett Brickner and Cantor Brian Reich. Both men's contracts were allowed to expire at the end of June.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jewish News Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alameda Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 5 hr Brittle Fingers 17,563
News If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15) 21 hr positronium 199
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 22 hr Fitius T Bluster 20,957
Big fire no story Jul 9 Old Vet 1
Trump Channels Idi Amin? Jul 8 Frank Weiszco 2
News UC Berkeley calls off Ann Coulter talk for secu... Jul 8 Old Vet 14
News Courts unifying computer systems (May '06) May '17 Your Service Prov... 3
See all Alameda Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alameda Forum Now

Alameda Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alameda Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. American Idol
  5. North Korea
 

Alameda, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,882 • Total comments across all topics: 282,426,787

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC