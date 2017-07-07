Alameda temple's interim rabbi is a familiar face
Financial woes at Temple Israel in Alameda forced the congregation's board to make a difficult decision late last year: letting go of their clergy, Rabbi Barnett Brickner and Cantor Brian Reich. Both men's contracts were allowed to expire at the end of June.
