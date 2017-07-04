Alameda: Power outage knocks out July 4 celebration at USS Hornet
A July Fourth celebration aboard the USS Hornet, a W.W. Two aircraft carrier turned museum, has been abruptly cancelled tonight because if a power outage. "Due to the continuing power outage the west side of Alameda, today's Fourth of July event has been canceled," museum staff posted on the Hornet's Facebook page.
