Nonprofit CEO blasts grand jury report as 'lies'

Former Black Panther Party leader Elaine Brown Monday denounced a recent Alameda County grand jury report's allegation that she has an improper dual role in receiving county funds for a nonprofit group in West Oakland as "a blatant lie." Brown, who headed the Black Panther Party from 1974 to 1977 and has served as an aide to Alameda County Supervisor Keith Carson since 2013, said she isn't paid by and has never received any money from Oakland and the World Enterprises Inc., which seeks to transform a formerly blighted West Oakland lot near BART tracks into an urban farm and high-rise housing development employing former inmates.

