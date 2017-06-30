Find 4th Of July Fireworks, Parades, And More

It's the number one question every Fourth of July: Where will you watch the fireworks this year? Now is the time to find that perfect place to watch the sky light up - whether you find a spot in the park or on your roof - there are numerous fireworks shows in the Bay Area this holiday. Below is CBS SF Bay Area's list of Independence Day activities, including parades, concerts, barbecues, and official fireworks displays .

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.