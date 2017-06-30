Disaster Loans Still Available for Firms in Bay Area
California business owners have received millions in loans to help them recover from the storms that occurred in February and more is available in some Bay Area counties, Small Business Administration officials said Friday. Business owners in Alameda, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties in the Bay Area as well as owners in Monterey and Santa Cruz counties are eligible.
