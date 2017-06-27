Award-winning author turns to East Ba...

Award-winning author turns to East Bay locales for fiction thriller

Award-winning author Meg Gardiner's new fiction novel "UNSUB" is a story about tracking down a murderer who is terrorizing the East Bay. Gardiner used Oakland, Berkeley and other East Bay locales as a backdrop for her book partly because it was sparked by the Zodiac killer mystery and partly because she loves the East Bay.

