Arsonist uses flares to burn vehicles in Alameda, police say
Police are linking two arson attacks Monday at the same apartment complex on Poggi Street, where fires were set inside three vehicles. Investigators are linking the attacks because each involved the same victim and because the attacks occurred at the same location in the 1800 block of Poggi Street, Alameda police Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Alameda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|18 hr
|Voyeur
|17,536
|The man shot by two San leandro cops now accusi...
|Sun
|Lilberkeley
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,944
|Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro?
|Jun 25
|Sally
|3
|Ski Craft Boats (Nov '08)
|Jun 23
|ntorres1338
|34
|Warriors to the White House?
|Jun 14
|Become a vigilante
|2
|Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em...
|Jun 14
|Dippy do wah
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alameda Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC