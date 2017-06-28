Alameda police calls: Robberies reported on Oak, Central
Drug possession: Police arrested an 18-year-old man about 12:45 a.m. in the 2200 block of Lincoln Avenue, where he was allegedly found with drug paraphernalia and suspected cocaine base. Robbery: An attempted robbery was reported at 10:40 a.m. at a fast food restaurant in the 700 block of Central Avenue, where the suspect threatened an employee during the attempt before fleeing, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Alameda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|18 hr
|Voyeur
|17,536
|The man shot by two San leandro cops now accusi...
|Sun
|Lilberkeley
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,944
|Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro?
|Jun 25
|Sally
|3
|Ski Craft Boats (Nov '08)
|Jun 23
|ntorres1338
|34
|Warriors to the White House?
|Jun 14
|Become a vigilante
|2
|Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em...
|Jun 14
|Dippy do wah
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alameda Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC