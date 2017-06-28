Alameda police calls: Robberies reported on Oak, Central

Drug possession: Police arrested an 18-year-old man about 12:45 a.m. in the 2200 block of Lincoln Avenue, where he was allegedly found with drug paraphernalia and suspected cocaine base. Robbery: An attempted robbery was reported at 10:40 a.m. at a fast food restaurant in the 700 block of Central Avenue, where the suspect threatened an employee during the attempt before fleeing, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.