Alameda Island Poets presenting Bay Area talent at Bette Center
Alameda Island Poets is beginning the summer with featured Bay Area poets Dan Brady and Wendy Wolters at the Frank Bette Center for the Arts, 1601 Paru St., from 7 to 9 p.m. July 5. Open mic will be held from 8 to 9 p.m. Brady curates the reading series at Sacred Grounds, a poetry venue in San Francisco known for good food and fine poetry since 1972. Brady's poetry has been honored by small press publications and in numerous contests.
