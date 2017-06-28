Alameda County had hoped to hire 1,400 people with criminal records - they've hired 6
A year ago, Alameda County had hoped to hire 1,400 formerly incarcerated people into its workforce to help the struggling population find jobs. Prison reentry advocates and county officials disagree on how and why the bold concept has stalled.
#1 Thursday Jun 29
Let me see...who should I hire? Someone who has gone to school, stayed out of trouble, worked hard to get ahead in life...or some con that has made poor life decisions, committed crimes, and may have harmed people physically or physiologically due to their criminal behavior??? Easy choice for me. Maybe these thugs should quit looking for a handout job that should go to someone more deserving. Why I bet their own families won't even hire them.
