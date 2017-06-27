a Mamma Mia!a kicks off 51st season of Woodminster Summer Musicals
The popular musical "Mamma Mia!" comes to the Woodminster Amphitheater in the Oakland hills beginning July 6, when it will be staged for the first time at a Bay Area regional theater. The show, first performed in London in 1999 and later made into a movie starring Meryl Streep, features hit songs by the Swedish pop group ABBA, such as "Dancing Queen," "Gimme Gimme Gimme," "Super Trouper," "Take a Chance on Me" and "SOS."
