Funeral for Alameda Sheriff's deputy will be in Concord on

Hundreds of law enforcement officers from an assortment of agencies across California are expected to attend the funeral Friday of Michael Foley, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office Deputy killed while working at an East Bay Jail. The service, which is open to the public, will be held at the Concord Pavilion at 2000 Kirker Pass Road, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

