Around the Island: Sanctuary policy has limited impact on Alameda budget
Since adopting a resolution declaring Alameda a sanctuary city, residents have asked us how this new policy will affect the city's finances and if Alameda is at risk of losing federal funding in light of recent actions by the new administration. Some residents have also expressed concerns that taxpayer dollars are not diverted from existing programs, while others have asked the city to devote additional resources to protect our most vulnerable community members.
